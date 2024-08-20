Twitter
J-K Earthquake: 4.9 magnitude quake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

World

US: Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will also deliver remarks on the first night of the DNC, according to CNN report.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

US: Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago
The first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) has begun in Chicago. US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the major speakers who will deliver remarks on the first night of DNC, CNN reported.

Biden will use his primetime remarks to talk about his administration's accomplishments and highlight how critical is that US Vice President Kamala Harris defeats former US President Donald Trump in the elections set to be held in November, according to CNN report.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will also deliver remarks on the first night of the DNC, according to CNN report. Monday night will also include people who have been affected by stricter abortion laws passed by states after the overturning of Roe vs Wade, including Hadley Duvall, the Kentucky woman whose story has been included in Democratic campaign ads in this cycle.

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including approximately 4,000 delegates. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future." The theme for Monday will be "For the People," with speakers expected to pay tribute to Biden, according to DNC officials.

While the official schedule has not yet been released, Democratic National Convention officials have confirmed that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will speak on Monday.

On Monday night, Biden said that he's ready to pass the torch to Kamala Harris as he takes the stage as a supporter of his vice president instead of his party's presidential nominee.

On being asked whether he was ready to pass the torch, Biden told reporters, "I am," as he did a walk through the United Center in Chicago.

Biden has been reworking and fine-tuning his speech in the days leading up to the event. He has been working closely with one of his closest aides and one of the final people he spoke to before announcing his exit from the presidential race, Mike Donilon, CNN reported.

According to aides, this is not Biden's farewell speech. However, they recognise that was one of the last major audiences Biden will have while in office.

On being asked if tonight will be "bittersweet" for him, Biden said, "Memorable."

Former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, which will focus on the theme "A Bold Vision for the Future." On Wednesday, under the theme "A Fight for Freedom," former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California will address the convention, according to a source familiar with the schedule.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are also expected to speak this week, DNC officials said.

Mike Waltz, Kamala Harris's running mate, is expected to take the stage on Wednesday to accept the vice-presidential nomination officially. Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, a night dedicated to the theme "For the Future."

Harris will arrive at the convention shortly after a bus tour through Pennsylvania over the weekend. She will also hold a rally on Tuesday in Milwaukee, the same city where Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination last month.

Typically, the convention includes a roll call vote to formally nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates. However, Harris officially cemented her status as the presidential nominee earlier this month when she earned a majority of delegates in a virtual roll call.

The vote was held in early August to avoid potential issues with ballot access in Ohio. A ceremonial roll call is still expected to take place at the convention. Democratic organizers had to rework the programming entirely for the DNC after President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

