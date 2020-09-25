US Presidential Election 2020: Why Indian-Americans prefer Trump over Biden

The foremost among those is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Trump factor and their bonhomie.

A recent survey has revealed that there are several factors that makes US President Donald Trump closer to Indian-Americans than his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

According to the survey at least 50 per cent of the potential Indian-American voters, the vast majority of whom have traditionally voted for Democrats in the previous presidential elections, will vote for Trump.

The foremost among those is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Trump factor and their bonhomie. Americans believe the Trump-Modi relationship will successfully counter China's influence at the global stage.

Next is that Trump treating Indian and Modi on equal footing, staying away from India's internal affairs, especially on the issue of Kashmir and raising India's status at the global level.

Trump has elevated India's stature on the world stage. The India-US relationship has been rock solid. Kudos to the brilliance of both Trump and Modi for cementing the bond between India and US.

The survey also said Trump's tough stance against China, his being seen as a man of peace rather than throwing the US into war, and the country's economic comeback amid coronavirus pandemic are working in the favour of the US president.

The survey was conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

