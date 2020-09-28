Headlines

Trump and his firms paid more taxes for India in 2017 than in US: Report

A New York Times report claimed that in 2017 Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in the US, while he/ his companies paid $1,45,400 taxes in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 04:05 PM IST

With little over a month left for the presidential elections in the US, President Donald Trump is embroiled in a tax controversy and according to a latest finding, he has paid more taxes in 2017 in India as compared to the US. A New York Times report claimed that in 2017 Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in the US, while he/ his companies paid $1,45,400 taxes in India. 

Even though Trump immediately junked the report as "fake news" and added that the true figures would be "revealed", this can cause a major blow to his chances of becoming US president for another term.

Trump has already faced a lot of criticism over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has worst-impacted the US and for his inability to resolve racial tensions across the country.

The report has also said the US president has not paid any federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years before he came to power over the claims that he lost more money than he profiteered. 

Trump also used deductions aircraft, residences, that includes $70,000 in hairstyling for TV appearances, the report said. 

 

