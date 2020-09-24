US Presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter's links with Chinese companies revealed

Just six weeks before the US elections, a report issued by two Republican-led Senate committees on Wednesday claimed that US presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter's work at a Ukraine energy firm while his father was the vice president in the Barack Obama administration created a conflict of interest.

The report examines Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine, where he held a paid seat on the board of gas company Burisma claiming that he was engaged in numerous financial transactions with Chinese nationals having strong connections with the Chinese government.

These Chinese nationals included Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd (CEFC) and chairman of the board for its subsidiary, the China Energy Fund Committee (CE Fund). They also included Gongwen Dong, who was Ye Jianming's associate and purportedly looked after the execution of transactions for Ye's companies.

"Ye's connections to the Communist government are extensive and, as explained below, he has been previous affiliations with the People's Liberation Army. Based on the information received by the Committees, Ye was also financially connected to Vic President Biden's brother, James Biden. Thus, there exists a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals," said the report.

The 87-page report alleged that Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the world. Both Biden and Archer were engaged in financial dealings with the corrupt oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky during their time working for Burisma, the report said.

The report further claimed that Hunter and Archer started their business dealings in China in 2009, with the creation of Rosemont Seneca Partners with Heinz, Secretary of State John Kerry's stepson.

"Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow. Moreover, Archer's apparent receipt of money for a car from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan while Vice President Biden was in Kyiv is especially concerning in light of the timing. And finally, Biden and Archer's work with Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime illustrate the deep financial connections that accelerated while his father was vice president and continued after he left office," read the report.

Claiming that junior Biden's connections got stronger after his association with Ye Jianming, the report said that Hunter made millions from the relationship.