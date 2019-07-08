US: Presidential aspirant Kamala Harris raises $23 million this year

California's powerful India-origin Democratic Senator Kamala Harris has raised more than USD 23 million since she announced her presidential bid in January.

Among over 20 Democratic presidential aspirants, Harris, 54, whose mother had migrated to the US from Chennai, is running neck to neck with former US vice president Joe Biden, particularly after her impressive show at the first primary debate held recently.

Harris's presidential campaign raised nearly USD 12 million from more than 279,000 people in the second quarter of 2019. She has raised more than USD 23 million in this campaign. Almost 150,000 new donors contributed to Harris's campaign during the second quarter.

According to a campaign statement, Harris brought in more than USD 7 million through her digital program alone.

The campaign's average contribution was USD 39, and the average online contribution was just USD 24. Harris launched her campaign on January 21 with a promise to reject money from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists.

So far, Harris' campaign has brought in nearly half a million dollars this quarter from its online store, which has already sold 1,400 That Little Girl Was Me t-shirts that feature a now-viral photo of Harris as a young girl.

This was the single best-selling item in the month of June, despite not being available until June 28.

The momentum Kamala Harris is seeing right now is buoyed by hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters who believe in her 3 am Agenda to address the issues keeping people up at night, said Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez.

As it has been from the beginning, this campaign is powered by the people. These resources will help expand Kamala's growing strength in this primary and put her position to win the Democratic nomination, Rodriguez said.

Following her commanding performance in the first debate, Harris will return to campaign in New Hampshire Sunday, July 14. At a house party in Gilford and a town hall in Somersworth, Harris will discuss her plans to deliver tangible solutions to the real challenges facing American families.

A day earlier, she announced her USD 100 billion plan to invest in minority home ownership to address the racial wealth gap.

The plan would affect four million home buyers who either live on rent or in historically redlined communities' area, amend the credit reporting process and hold lenders accountable for discriminatory practices.

I will remove unfair barriers Black Americans face when they go to qualify for a home loan. I will strengthen anti-discrimination lending laws and implement stricter enforcement.

And I'll invest I'll invest through the federal government USD 100 billion to put home ownership within the reach for those who live in redlined communities and it would help up to four million families with down payments and closing costs, Harris said.