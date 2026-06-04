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US President to attend G7 Summit in France, PM Modi meeting likely on cards

Trump confirmed his travel plans via social media, revealing that his departure would follow a unique sporting event hosted at the presidential residence. The G7 could set the stage for the first in-person bilateral between the two leaders since PM Modi’s US visit in February last year.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

US President to attend G7 Summit in France, PM Modi meeting likely on cards
Image source: ANI
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that he will attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in France, a high-stakes gathering that comes amid intensifying friction between Washington and its traditional allies over the ongoing war in Iran. His decision sparked speculation about a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump confirms attendance at G7 Summit

Trump confirmed his travel plans via social media on Wednesday, revealing that his departure would follow a unique sporting event hosted at the presidential residence.

"I'll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US President stated he would depart for the summit "immediately" after the Ultimate Fighting Championship match concludes on 14 June. The annual G7 meeting is scheduled to take place from 15 June to 17 June in Évian-les-Bains, France.

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

Prime Minister Modi is also likely to attend the summit, set for June 15 to 17 in Évian-les-Bains. New Delhi has not officially announced the Prime Minister’s participation yet, but the French Foreign Ministry said India has been invited as a partner country and that Modi has confirmed he will attend.

The G7 could set the stage for the first in-person bilateral between the two leaders since PM Modi’s US visit in February last year.

Modi-Trump meet

India-US relations faced strain over the past year after Trump levied high tariffs on Indian goods, criticised New Delhi’s Russian oil imports, and repeatedly took credit for easing India-Pakistan tensions after Operation Sindoor.

Despite the friction, Modi and Trump have stayed in contact through multiple phone calls in recent months.

Ties have begun improving since US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India last month. Rubio updated PM Modi on progress in bilateral cooperation on defence, strategic tech, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people links.

Meanwhile, the G7 framework unites seven of the world's most advanced economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the European Union also participating as a member.

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