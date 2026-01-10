US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to take serious action and acquire Greenland ‘hard’ way whether Denmark ‘likes it or not’, stating that it is strategically very important for US.

Trump wants to acquire the territory or it will be at risk to be acquired by Russia and China. “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Further he threatened Denmark and said, ‘I would like to make a deal the easy way but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way.’ Critcising Denmark for failing to secure water around Greenland, he said, landing a boat (reference to Denmark) 500 years ago in Greenland "doesn't mean they own the land".

He added, "We need that because if you take a look at outside of Greenland right now, they are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers and bigger there are Russian submarines all over the place. We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland and that's what they're going to do if we don't. We will do something with Greenland either the nice way or the difficult way."

Why Donald Trump wants to ‘own’ Greenland?

Greenland, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark is rich in minerals, uranium, and iron. Donald Trump has reiterated the need of annexation of Greenland to defend it from foreign powers, which Denmark has failed to do.

He said ‘When we own it we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia well. That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there."