FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India activities: Exploiting Gaza war for terror financing, recruiting…

Gold, silver prices today, January 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani over letter to Umar Khalid: 'Better to focus on...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland: ‘Deal with Denmark or…

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to take serious action and acquire Greenland ‘hard’ way whether Denmark ‘likes it or not’, stating that it is strategically very important for US.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to take serious action and acquire Greenland ‘hard’ way whether Denmark ‘likes it or not’, stating that it is strategically very important for US.

Trump wants to acquire the territory or it will be at risk to be acquired by Russia and China. “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Further he threatened Denmark and said, ‘I would like to make a deal the easy way but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way.’ Critcising Denmark for failing to secure water around Greenland, he said, landing a boat (reference to Denmark) 500 years ago in Greenland "doesn't mean they own the land".

He added, "We need that because if you take a look at outside of Greenland right now, they are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers and bigger there are Russian submarines all over the place. We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland and that's what they're going to do if we don't. We will do something with Greenland either the nice way or the difficult way."

Why Donald Trump wants to ‘own’ Greenland?

Greenland, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark is rich in minerals, uranium, and iron. Donald Trump has reiterated the need of annexation of Greenland to defend it from foreign powers, which Denmark has failed to do.

He said ‘When we own it we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia well. That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’
US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland: ‘Deal with Denmark or…
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…
Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement