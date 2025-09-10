US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details

This development comes amid European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen's potential visit to India on September 12-13 to lead the negotiations on the Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

As tension between Russia and Ukraine persists, US President Donald Trump has reportedly requested the European Union to slap tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India and China. His urge comes as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters quoted a US official and an EU diplomat as saying.



US urges EU to hit India, China with 100 per cent tariff

Reportedly, Trump conveyed his request to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other EU officials through a conference. The EU delegation is currently in Washington to discuss sanctions coordination, as reported by Reuters. The EU diplomat stated the US hinted at its will to impose similar tariffs if it heeded America’s request.

There are reports suggesting European capitals could slap secondary sanctions if countries like China and India continue buying Russian oil and gas. However, many are hesitant due to the EU's significant trade relationships with Beijing and New Delhi.



This development comes amid European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen's potential visit to India on September 12-13 to lead the negotiations on the Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union. The Commissioners will hold talks with Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal to expedite the FTA negotiations and strengthen ties between both countries. The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year, once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Trump to address 'trade barriers' between India and US

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on India and China for buying Russian oil, after a summit between China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Putin, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened their ties. Amid the heightened economic uncertainties following the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a potential solution seems to be on the cards with Trump saying that both countries are "continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two nations."

Earlier, while replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will "pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

President Trump reposted PM Modi's message on Truth Social, following his own earlier post on the platform where he welcomed continued engagement with India on trade."I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump had posted on Tuesday (local time).

Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets continued their upward momentum, supported by positive global cues and the ongoing exchange of optimistic posts on social media by the two leaders.



(With inputs from ANI)