US President Joe Biden to speak with PM Netanyahu today amid protest over his support for Israel

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man vomits live worm following complaints of nausea, details here

US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

Viral video: Groom's baaraat makes unique entrance in car decorated with chip packets, watch

Elon Musk's may invest over Rs 166970000000 in India, Tesla EV plant to be...

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Groom's baaraat makes unique entrance in car decorated with chip packets, watch

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

8 non-fried Indian snacks

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in India, which is most expensive house in US?

Ultra expensive gifts Indian billionaires gifted their families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden to speak with PM Netanyahu today amid protest over his support for Israel

The White House has described Joe Biden as outraged and heartbroken by the attack but the US President has made no fundamental change in the United States' steadfast support for Israel in its conflict in Gaza.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden will speak by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, three days after Israel launched an attack in which seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed, a US official said.

The White House has described Joe Biden as outraged and heartbroken by the attack but the US President has made no fundamental change in the United States' steadfast support for Israel in its conflict in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden has faced protests over the conflict in Gaza all over the country, but this week he confronted one inside the White House itself. The occasion was a private meeting on Tuesday where Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and national security leaders could hear from Muslim Americans about their concerns involving the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shortly after the conversation began, a Palestinian American doctor from Chicago named Thaer Ahmad who has volunteered in Gaza announced that he was walking out.

Before leaving, Ahmad presented the president with a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah, a city that Israel plans to target next. He included a photo.

Ahmad said Biden's response to his protest was muted.

"He said, I understand,''' the doctor recalled.

Biden's support for Israel's military operations in Gaza, including the sale of US weapons, has angered Muslim Americans. The war began on Oct 7 when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack.

Since then, roughly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. Biden has expressed concern about civilian casualties but has not cut off military assistance for Israel.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave condition in these places till April 6, check forecast here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement