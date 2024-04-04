US President Joe Biden to speak with PM Netanyahu today amid protest over his support for Israel

The White House has described Joe Biden as outraged and heartbroken by the attack but the US President has made no fundamental change in the United States' steadfast support for Israel in its conflict in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden will speak by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, three days after Israel launched an attack in which seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed, a US official said.

US President Joe Biden has faced protests over the conflict in Gaza all over the country, but this week he confronted one inside the White House itself. The occasion was a private meeting on Tuesday where Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and national security leaders could hear from Muslim Americans about their concerns involving the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shortly after the conversation began, a Palestinian American doctor from Chicago named Thaer Ahmad who has volunteered in Gaza announced that he was walking out.

Before leaving, Ahmad presented the president with a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah, a city that Israel plans to target next. He included a photo.

Ahmad said Biden's response to his protest was muted.

"He said, I understand,''' the doctor recalled.

Biden's support for Israel's military operations in Gaza, including the sale of US weapons, has angered Muslim Americans. The war began on Oct 7 when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack.

Since then, roughly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. Biden has expressed concern about civilian casualties but has not cut off military assistance for Israel.

