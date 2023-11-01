US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month, White House confirms

Headlines

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

Unlocking the secrets of facial moles

Successful businessmen who helped build modern India

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month, White House confirms

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to the APEC Leadership Summit by President Biden. India is most likely to be represented by a Cabinet-level minister.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

US President Joe Biden would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Leadership Summit in San Francisco later this month, the White House has confirmed.

"The president is looking forward to it. And that, I think should answer your question,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday at her daily news conference when asked about reports of a Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to the APEC Leadership Summit by President Biden. India is most likely to be represented by a Cabinet-level minister.

“We've been talking about it. The President said he's looking forward to meeting -- to meeting with President Xi. And -- and so, not going to get into details about this meeting that's going to happen in November. It's going to be in San Francisco. It's going to be a constructive meeting,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Look, what I'm saying is that we're aiming to have a constructive conversation, a meeting between the leaders in San Francisco in November. So that's what I'm saying. That's what's going to happen in November. We're going to have a constructive conversation in San Francisco,” she said.

She said that the policy of the Biden Administration as to how to move forward with China hasn't changed.

“This is intense competition, right, we have said that we want to move forward with China. We understand that intense competition means intense diplomacy. That's what you're going to see. That's what the president is going to be doing and having a tough conversation, but important conversation,” she said.

“I'm not going to get into any kind of, you know, decisions made on this. This is going to be about the diplomatic conversations. We've seen about three secretaries go to China and have these diplomatic conversations. We saw Secretary Blinken, we saw National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan having important conversations, diplomatic conversations with their counterparts in China. This is an important relationship. Again, this is about competition. That's what we want to see with China,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that “this is going to be an important diplomatic conversation that they are going to have”.

READ | Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 29% off on Printers

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead in her Trivandrum apartment, reports link death to financial crisis

This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE