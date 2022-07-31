Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in 'rebound' case

US President JoeBiden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus on July 21 before testing negative this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in 'rebound' case
US President Joe Biden

Days after concluding his confinement and treatment, US Vice President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in what his doctor called a "rebound" instance.

"There have been no re-emergence of symptoms, and the President continues to feel fairly well," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a report on Saturday, although he will reinstate tight isolation precautions.

"This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time," he added.

"But we will obviously continue close observation."

According to Xinhua, Biden, 79, originally tested positive on July 21 for the coronavirus before returning negative findings earlier this week.

The President was given Paxlovid, a Pfizer antiviral medication prescribed to patients with Covid-19, even though he was fully immunised and had received two doses of booster shots.

According to O'Connor, a tiny number of patients treated with Paxlovid may have "rebound" Covid positive.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.