US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in 'rebound' case

US President Joe Biden

Days after concluding his confinement and treatment, US Vice President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in what his doctor called a "rebound" instance.

"There have been no re-emergence of symptoms, and the President continues to feel fairly well," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a report on Saturday, although he will reinstate tight isolation precautions.

"This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time," he added.

"But we will obviously continue close observation."

According to Xinhua, Biden, 79, originally tested positive on July 21 for the coronavirus before returning negative findings earlier this week.

The President was given Paxlovid, a Pfizer antiviral medication prescribed to patients with Covid-19, even though he was fully immunised and had received two doses of booster shots.

According to O'Connor, a tiny number of patients treated with Paxlovid may have "rebound" Covid positive.

