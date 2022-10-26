Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

US President Joe Biden terms new UK PM 'Rashi Sunook' premiership as 'groundbreaking milestone'

Rishi Sunak's rise has been followed closely by Indian Americans, especially those who see in him - "a proud Hindu", as he has called himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

US President Joe Biden terms new UK PM 'Rashi Sunook' premiership as 'groundbreaking milestone'
File Photo

US President Joe Biden mispronounced new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name while calling the UK premiership of Rishi Sunak a "groundbreaking milestone". Joe Biden gave a shoutout to an Indian-origin Tory leader during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday.

Like most of the other world leaders, Biden is also getting used to the Indian-descent Sunak's name. During his address, Biden called him "Rashi", which was a full vowel off Sunak's name Rishi. But that slip mattered little to his audience - Indian Americans at a White House celebration of Diwali hosted by the President and First Lady Jill Biden with Vice-President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American elected to that office.

READ | DNA Special: Proving Winston Churchill’s words wrong, how UK PM Rishi Sunak became backbone of British politics

"We've got news Rashi... Rashi Sunook is now the Prime Minister," Biden said to a cheering audience of Indian Americans, adding, "As my brother would say 'Go figure'."

President Biden has not officially said anything yet on Sunak's emergence as the presumptive Prime Minister - although he was aware of the next steps as he said, "I think tomorrow when he goes to see the King" - so his remarks at the Diwali event were politically astute.

Sunak's rise has been followed closely by Indian Americans, especially those who see in him - "a proud Hindu", as he has called himself.

READ | Mallikarjun Kharge to officially assume charge as Congress president today

Sunak was born into an Indian-descent family that immigrated to the UK from East Africa. His father's family traces descent to Gujranwala in Pakistan and he is the first person of colour to hold the top democratically elected position in the county that was once an empire that never saw the setting sun.

During the celebrations, Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke about celebrating Diwali with her mother's family on their visits to India. Shyamala Gopalan, her mother, came to the US to study medicine and stayed on to become a cancer researcher.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 OUT at du.ac.in: Miranda House marks highest cut off with 94 percentile, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.