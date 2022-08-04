US President Joe Biden signs executive order to help ensure abortion access

File Photo

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, signed a new executive order to help ensure access to abortion. In virtual remarks from the White House, Biden said that the measure responds to "the healthcare crisis that has unfolded" since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, which eliminated the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women, Xinhua news agency reported.

The executive order will also help women travel out of state for medical care while making sure healthcare providers comply with federal law so women don`t face delays or denials of medically necessary care, according to Biden.

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to protect the rights of patients to access emergency medical care guaranteed by federal law. The suit challenged an Idaho law set to go into effect on August 25 and impose a near-total ban on abortion.

Abortion has been one of the most divisive issues in the US. Without Roe v Wade, states are allowed to impose their own legislation on the medical procedure.

At least ten states have banned abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v Wade.

Voters in Kansas rejected a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights in the first ballot test of abortion rights on Tuesday.