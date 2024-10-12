Biden had an awkward moment during a virtual briefing, sparking rumors of tension with Harris over campaign priorities.

During a virtual briefing, President Joe Biden experienced a slightly awkward moment while speaking about hurricane recovery efforts. He praised those working in the field, saying, “I think we’ve saved lives, not me, but we, all of those folks out in the field, have saved lives. But there’s more to do, and I’m going to do everything in my power to get it done.” As he flipped to the last page of his notes, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was sitting next to him, noticed that he was nearing the end of his speech and lightly tapped him on the arm, pointing to the monitor where Vice President Kamala Harris was waiting to speak.

In response, Biden quickly replied, “I know,” and assured, “I’m going to go to the vice president in a second.” He then jokingly referred to Granholm as “my boss.” Biden continued talking for a few more moments, even addressing Harris directly, saying, “Hang on one second, Madame Vice President,” as he tried to finish his remarks. He also mentioned that his administration would be asking Congress for additional funding to support hurricane recovery efforts. Finally, he turned to Harris, concluding, “So with that, I’ll yield to the president — I mean the vice president,” which brought laughter from those attending the briefing.

Rumors of tension between Biden and Harris have been circulating recently. Reports suggest that Biden has privately expressed frustration, feeling that Harris and the Democratic Party have shifted their focus away from him since he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race in July. It is said that he is unhappy with Harris for not emphasizing his achievements and policies enough during her campaign appearances as she prepares for the upcoming election.

However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates dismissed these claims, calling the reports “the polar opposite of the truth.” Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the speculation, saying at a rally, “He’s angry, he’s angry at her.”

