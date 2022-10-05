US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at White House this year

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Virat Kohli is Asia's second highest-paid athlete, first is...

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at White House this year

White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told media that that US President Joe Biden has plan to celebrate Diwali this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House this year, his spokesperson said. Details and nature of preparations have not been revealed yet. "Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali just like he did last year," White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference here.

"We don't have a date to share with you at this time but it is an event that he thinks is very important as he sees a partnership with India as well as Indian Americans here in this country," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan has declared October as Hindu Heritage Month. Beginning with the Bush Administration, Diwali is being celebrated at the White House every year.

READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out negotiation talks with Vladimir Putin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood: Yamuna water level rises, breaches danger mark again

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in sexy white bikini, watch

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE