US President Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) extended greeting to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities, celebrating festivals like Vaisakhi, Navratri and Songkran.

"Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year," Biden tweeted.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 13 to April 22. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

Biden and the US first lady were joined by several lawmakers in greeting Indian Americans and Sikhs on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

"Wishing a happy and healthy Vaisakhi to the Sikh community celebrating across the country!" Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said.

Another Indian American lawmaker, Ro Khanna, tweeted, "Wishing the Sikh community in America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!"

"Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world!" said Congressman Frank Pallone.

Pallone and Congressman John Garamendi have introduced a resolution honouring the Sikh community's celebration of Vaisakhi.