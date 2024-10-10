This dialogue marks the first direct communication between Biden and Netanyahu in nearly two months

The United States has issued a stark warning to Israel, urging it to avoid a military campaign in Lebanon that mirrors the devastating operations seen in Gaza. This caution comes amid escalating tensions and violence in the region, particularly following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about the potential for widespread destruction in Lebanon similar to that experienced in Gaza.

During a recent press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised, “There should be no kind of military action in Lebanon that looks anything like Gaza and leaves a result anything like Gaza.” This statement reflects the U.S. administration's growing concern over civilian casualties and humanitarian crises as Israeli forces intensify their military actions against Hezbollah targets.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, President Joe Biden urged the Israeli leader to “minimize harm” to civilians, particularly in densely populated areas such as Beirut. This dialogue marks the first direct communication between Biden and Netanyahu in nearly two months and underscores Washington's increasing pressure on Israel to exercise restraint amid its ongoing military operations.

Netanyahu has publicly addressed the Lebanese population, urging them to take action against Hezbollah to prevent further suffering. He stated, “You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza.” His comments come as Israeli forces continue their intense bombing campaign, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,200 fatalities since September 23.

The backdrop of this conflict includes Iran's involvement and its support for Hezbollah. Following an Iranian missile attack on Israel last week—claimed as retaliation for the killings of key militant leaders—Biden condemned Tehran’s actions and reaffirmed the U.S.'s “ironclad” support for Israel. However, he cautioned against any military strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities or oil installations, which could escalate tensions further and disrupt global oil markets.

Reports indicate that Hezbollah had initially accepted a ceasefire proposal on September 27, but Israeli strikes disrupted this plan. Since then, clashes have intensified along the Lebanese-Israeli border, with Hezbollah employing rocket attacks against Israeli troops. The situation remains volatile, with both sides engaging in military operations that have led to civilian casualties on both sides.

As Israel expands its airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds, more than a million people have reportedly been displaced within Lebanon. The Israeli military claims significant success in its operations, stating it has destroyed numerous Hezbollah targets while also suffering casualties among its own troops.

In parallel, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. The United Nations has reported alarming figures regarding civilian deaths and displacement due to ongoing Israeli military operations. As Israel tightens its siege around areas like Jabalia—where approximately 400,000 people are trapped—concerns about access to essential supplies such as food and water have intensified.

Miller reiterated the U.S. position on humanitarian obligations under international law, stating that Israel must allow aid into all parts of Gaza. The situation remains dire as humanitarian organisations call for urgent assistance amid reports of over 42,000 fatalities in Gaza since the onset of hostilities.

As tensions mount across the region, both U.S. officials and international observers are closely monitoring developments. The Biden administration's growing distrust of Israeli military strategies highlights a complex relationship as both nations navigate their respective security concerns while grappling with humanitarian imperatives.

The unfolding events in Lebanon and Gaza not only pose significant risks for regional stability but also raise critical questions about international responses to escalating violence and humanitarian crises. As calls for peace continue amidst this turmoil, the world watches closely for any signs of de-escalation or further conflict.