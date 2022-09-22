Search icon
US President Joe Biden appears lost on stage after speech, sparks debate on Twitter

US President Joe Biden was addressing an event organised to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Screengrab: Twitter/@RNCResearch

After giving a speech at an event on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage. In a viral video, t he US President was seen giving a speech at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York. He finished his speech and turned to go, but he halted and appeared lost.

Due to the loud cheering during the event, Biden was also spotted speaking some things that could not be heard. On Twitter and other social media platforms, the video has been shared by a large number of users.

 

While some people described the situation as embarrassing, others noted that Biden was ready to leave the stage after his speech when the President became confused about what to do as the announcer began speaking to him on stage.

"Is that ice cream truck music?" one user commented. "I feel like this is Scary Movie 3," said another.

The event was organised to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. A staggering $14.25 billion were raised in this regard, the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation.

In his address, Biden thanked all the participants for the contributions made. "Thank you for fighting for what counts.  This is all about saving lives - there's no ambiguity here - working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong - at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity," he said, according to the speech uploaded on the White House website.

"Let's demonstrate our collective power to take on challenges that matter most in people's lives and deliver progress.  We have so much - so much to do, so let's get to work.  And thank you all for all you're doing," he further said.

