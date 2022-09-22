US President Joe Biden appears lost on stage after speech, sparks debate on Twitter

Screengrab: Twitter/@RNCResearch

After giving a speech at an event on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage. In a viral video, t he US President was seen giving a speech at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York. He finished his speech and turned to go, but he halted and appeared lost.

Due to the loud cheering during the event, Biden was also spotted speaking some things that could not be heard. On Twitter and other social media platforms, the video has been shared by a large number of users.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

While some people described the situation as embarrassing, others noted that Biden was ready to leave the stage after his speech when the President became confused about what to do as the announcer began speaking to him on stage.

"Is that ice cream truck music?" one user commented. "I feel like this is Scary Movie 3," said another.

the whole video looks quite a bit different. He's so much sharper than 45 ever was. At the end he apparently thought he was done, but then had to linger there until they called him and the others back up for a photo.https://t.co/pgWDZGwmTQ September 21, 2022

What an embarrassment. And tools act as if this is acceptable behavior from the leader of the free world. I don’t want to hear sht about mean tweets. Hypocrites. #media #Democrats https://t.co/Q8JR2IKIWb — The Honorable Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) September 21, 2022

The event was organised to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. A staggering $14.25 billion were raised in this regard, the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation.

In his address, Biden thanked all the participants for the contributions made. "Thank you for fighting for what counts. This is all about saving lives - there's no ambiguity here - working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong - at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity," he said, according to the speech uploaded on the White House website.

"Let's demonstrate our collective power to take on challenges that matter most in people's lives and deliver progress. We have so much - so much to do, so let's get to work. And thank you all for all you're doing," he further said.

