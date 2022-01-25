US President Joe Biden abuses journalist, apologises after footage surfaces

In a shocking news, US President Joe Biden was caught on a live programme using abusive language against a leading American channel reporter. The incident occurred on Monday evening on the sidelines of a White House event. During a White House event, a reporter had asked the President whether inflation is a political liability.

However, after strong critism from all quarters, it is now been reported that President Joe Biden reached out to the reporter within an hour of the incident with the apology, saying it wasn't anything personal. "He called my cell phone and he just said, It's nothing personal, pal," the reporter was quoted as saying.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic after a journalist asked him a question related to inflation at the end of his press conference



(Video Courtesy: C-Span) pic.twitter.com/ZJCP7X3QZS — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

How the incident unfolded

The American television reporter attempted to ask the US President if inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high, was a political liability for him? "It's a great asset. More inflation," President Joe Biden responded sarcastically.

However that was not all. "What a stupid son of a b***h," the 79-year-old Democratic muttered, unaware that his microphone was still on. His comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident took place when Biden was attending a meeting of his competition council, a panel focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. US President's remark went viral on social media in no time and the clip was widely shared and condemned. The reporter in question later shrugged the insult off in an interview to his channel.