Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, France led 'European initiative' was proposed to ease down the tensions. However, US President Donald Trump dismissed this initiative on Friday, claiming that Iran is in direct talks with US and do not want to talk to Europe, as per reports. He stated, "Iran didn't want to speak to Europe, they want to speak to us." Moreover, he said that Europe will not be able help, and direct talks with US is more beneficial.

Europe's Diplomatic initiative

France's Emmanuel Macron along with his European partners have proposed a diplomatic initiative to facilitate negotiated settlement between Israel and Iran. However, details of the proposals is still unknown. Moreover, as per reports France is part of the E3 group of nations, along with the United Kingdom and Germany.

These European powers are making efforts on nuclear negotiations with Iran for years. The ministers from Britain, France, and Germany also held a three-hour meeting with Iranian officials in Geneva. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed “concerns” about the UK, France and Germany’s “inaction” in condemning Israel’s attacks during their meeting in Geneva, CNN reports.

US on Iran-Israel war

US President Donald Trump has given next two weeks window, to decide whether the United States will back Israel and strike Iran. White House have stated that possibility of diplomatic engagement with Tehran is ongoing. On his next move whether to act as a peacemaker or striking Iran, Trump stated that, "Israel is doing well in terms of war, and I think you would have to say Iran is doing less well. It's a little hard to get someone to stop."

Iran Israel war

The Israel-Iran war has now entered its eighth consecutive days. It started when Israel launched operation 'Rising Lion' and launched a series of airstrikes against Iran on Friday, June 13, targeting its nuclear facilities, killing six scientists. It targeted key military, nuclear infrastructures across Iran. Israel killed at least 20 top commanders of the Iran military. IRGC chief Hussein Salami, Army chief Mohammad Bagheri, Air Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Navy chief, were killed. Six Iranian scientists were also killed in the attack. In a major escalation, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones.

On Friday June 20, Iran launched a barrage of missiles on several Israeli cities, including Haifa and Beersheba. Iran also targeted and damaged multiple buildings in Beersheba, including a medical center. In response Israel Defence Forces said that Israel have begun a new wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran.