US President-elect Joe Biden to take major steps to address 4 crises after taking charge

A close aide of US President-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday (January 16) that Biden will sign executive orders after taking charge as the US president in order to address four crises.

Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo to the new White House senior staff that the US President-elect will take major steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak, the ailing US economy, climate change and racial injustice in the US.

"All of these crises demand urgent action," Klain said, adding that Biden will sign "roughly a dozen" orders after he is sworn in on January 20.

"In his first ten days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America's place in the world," Klain added.

It is to be noted that the US is facing huge COVID-19 crisis and it will be a major challenge for Biden to bring things under control.

The US economy is in a bad shape as several people have been left unemployed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Biden unveiled plans to seek USD 1.9 trillion to revive the economy and he is aiming to launch several measures in the coming days in order to boost the country's economy.

"President-elect Biden will take action -- not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration -- but also to start moving our country forward," Klain said.

Notably, Trump is yet to congratulate Biden on his win in November 3 presidential election and he has acknowledged defeat indirectly. Trump has repeatedly maintained that he lost the election through fraud.