US President-elect Joe Biden gets emotional before departing for Washington

US President-elect Joe Biden, who is going to be sworn in on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States, got emotional before he left Delaware for Washington. Addressing the public, he cried many times and hoped that the current darkness over the country would cease. He said that he will change the situation with Vice President Kamala Harris. It may be noted that Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Biden in the West Front of Parliament House at 12 o'clock (10.30 pm Indian time).

Before leaving his home state of Delaware, Joe Biden said, "I know that we are going through a difficult phase at this time, but this darkness will definitely clear".

Describing himself as the son of Delaware, the President-elect said that the name of the state is written on his heart and he will never forget the love and respect he received from here.

Biden further said that a new beginning is going to happen in America. "Together I and Vice President Kamala Harris will change the situation," he added.

Biden also remembered former US President Barack Obama. "About 12 years ago, I was waiting here for Obama to come and take me along to be sworn in as Vice President. Today I am going to take the oath of President and I have a woman Vice President". He further said, "I tell people not to tell me that things don't change, this is America. Here, after every night, there comes a morning full of expectations."

Biden also became emotional during the speech while remembering his late son. He said, "Beau Biden left us in 2015. He can no longer be here and that is the only regret I have". He also thanked the people of the state for his decades-long career in public service.

Biden's swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live on all US television networks. Apart from this, it can also be seen by visiting https://bideninaugural.org/watch/ or on Amazon Prime. 78-year-old Biden will be sworn in with his family's 127-year-old Bible.