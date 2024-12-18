US President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his "reciprocal" plan on high-tarrifs imposed by other countries, including India and Brazil, on American products.

Trump emphasised that if other countries levy high duties on American good, the US will respond in kind.

“Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Highlighting that 'fairness is key', the US President-elect remarked that if India charges a 100% tariff on US goods, the US will do the same in return.

“The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us — India, we don't have to talk about our own — if India charges us 100%, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle," Trump said.

He further said that if the countries are going to charge high duties on US good, the US will do the same.

Howard Lutnick echoes Trump's remarks

Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, backed the latter's remark, and emphasised that "reciprocity" will be a major focus of the new government's trade policies.

"How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated", Lutnick said.