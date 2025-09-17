Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday amid tariff row: 'Fully committed to...'

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi thanked the US president for his "warm greetings." The PM said he was "fully committed" to taking the India-US partnership to new heights and that he supported Trump's efforts towards a "peaceful resolution" of the war in Ukraine. Read more here.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:28 AM IST

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
United States President Donald Trump extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call ahead of the Indian leader's 75th birth anniversary. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi thanked the US president for his "warm greetings." The PM said he was "fully committed" to taking the India-US partnership to new heights and that he supported Trump's efforts towards a "peaceful resolution" of the yearslong war in Ukraine. The birthday greetings come amid tensions between India and the US over high tariffs and a stalled trade deal.

What did Trump say on call with PM Modi?

Trump also posted about his conversation with PM Modi on the Truth Social platform, which he owns. He described the discussion as "wonderful," crediting the Indian PM for doing a "tremendous job" and for India's support for peace in Ukraine. The positive comments from the two leaders come amid trade tensions between their countries. Trump-led US administration has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy for New Delhi's purchase of oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine. India has slammed the tariffs and questioned why it has been singled out for trade with Russia.

Are India-US trade relations getting better?

For the first time since the imposition of the hefty tariffs, India and the US on Tuesday held discussions for a trade deal in New Delhi. In official statements, both sides have hailed the talked held in the Indian capital. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said: "Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement."

