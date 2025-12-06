US President Donald Trump wins first FIFA Peace Prize after Noble Peace Prize snub, says, 'don't need prizes, need to save lives...'

US President Donald Trump has been named as the first winner of FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington. FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the award to Trump for his "extraordinary actions to promote peace around the world" at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

While presenting the award, Infantino told Trump, it is "a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go." The event was also attended by the prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026. The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the tournament next year.

About the newly created FIFA peace prize

FIFA peace prize was unveiled in November and Donald Trump is its first Winner. Fifa described it as an honour meant "to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and, by doing so, have united people across the world." The governing body has not disclosed details of the selection process so far.

What did President Trump said in his winning speech?

President Trump was present at the ceremony and accepted the award saying the award was one of the great honours of his life, while claiming of saving millions and millions of lives.

"This is truly one of the great honours of my life, and beyond awards. I don't need prizes. I need to save lives. I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's really what I want to do."

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo, as an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly...India-Pakistan, so many different wars that we're able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done," he added.