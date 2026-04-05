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Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz deadline looms: 'There will be nothing like it'

The US leader has repeatedly threatened Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital shipping route which remains largely blocked due to attacks on passing vessels in recent weeks.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz deadline looms: 'There will be nothing like it'
US President Donald Trump.
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    United States President Donald Trump has made an expletive-laden post on social media, demanding Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. His warning came as Iran showed no signs of backing down in the war that has raged on for weeks as the Islamic Republic struck targets in countries across the Middle East. The US leader has repeatedly threatened Iran to open up the Hormuz Strait -- a vital shipping route which remains largely blocked due to attacks on passing vessels in recent weeks.

    'Living in hell'

    In a post on Truth Social, an online platform he owns, Trump wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." He added: "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah." Trump's post came after he announced that US special forces had rescued a service member who had been missing since Iran shot down an American fighter jet earlier this week.

    The war in Iran

    Last week, Trump said the US had "decimated" Iran and would wrap up the war "very fast." Two days later, Iran downed two US military jets, showing the country's ability to continue to strike back. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by launching attacks on US bases and other targets in countries across the Gulf region.

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