US President Donald Trump urges to end Khamenei’s rule in Iran amid growing tensions: ‘Time to look for new leadership'

Donald Trump called for a change in Iran’s leadership, criticising Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid nationwide protests and rising US-Iran tensions. The exchange reflects escalating rhetoric as both sides trade blame over violence and unrest.

US President Donald Trump has openly urged a change in Iran’s political leadership, intensifying already fraught relations between Washington and Tehran. Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Trump said Iran should move beyond the decades-long rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arguing that the country’s current leadership has brought widespread suffering and instability. His remarks come at a time of heightened unrest in Iran and increasingly confrontational rhetoric between the two governments.

Protests and Claims of Deadly Crackdown

Trump’s comments followed weeks of large-scale demonstrations across Iran, sparked by public anger over political repression and economic hardship. According to accounts referenced by Trump, thousands of protesters were reportedly killed during clashes with security forces, though independent verification of these figures remains difficult. During the peak of the unrest, Trump publicly encouraged demonstrators to persist and at one point suggested they should seize control of state institutions, hinting that outside assistance could follow. He later softened his tone, saying he had been briefed that the violence had subsided.

Sharp Words on Iran’s Leadership

When questioned about potential US military involvement, Trump framed restraint as a positive decision, suggesting that further bloodshed had narrowly been avoided. He went on to accuse Iran’s leadership of maintaining power through fear and brutality rather than public trust. In particularly harsh personal remarks, Trump portrayed Khamenei as unfit to govern and blamed Iran’s dire living conditions on decades of mismanagement at the top.

Khamenei Responds With Accusations

Iran’s Supreme Leader responded forcefully on social media, placing responsibility for violence and instability squarely on Trump and the United States. Khamenei accused the former US president of misrepresenting Iran’s internal unrest and of legitimising violent factions while claiming to support the Iranian people. He also argued that Washington’s actions had caused significant harm to the nation.

A Volatile Moment for the Region

The exchange underscores the deepening hostility between the two sides at a sensitive moment for the Middle East. It follows a recent speech by Khamenei in which he declared that Iran had prevailed against American pressure. With both leaders trading personal attacks and sweeping accusations, the rhetoric reflects not only political rivalry but also the broader uncertainty surrounding Iran’s future and the role of external powers in shaping it.