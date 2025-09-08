Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..
WORLD
Relations between India and the US have soured after Trump imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, including a 25 percent levy for buying Russian crude oil. India has termed the US action unfair, questioning why it has been singled out. Read on to know more on this.
United States President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro on Monday fired fresh salvo at India for doing business with Russia. Navarro, who has time and again attacked India over the issue, described New Delhi's purchase of oil from Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine as "blood money." The Trump aide's comment comes at a time India faces a massive 50 percent tariff levied by the US, partly for trading with Russia.
Navarro, the US White House's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, said in a post on X: "Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying." In recent days, Navarro has repeatedly berated the Indian government for dealing with Russia. In a post last week, he said India was feeding the "Russian war machine." Earlier, Navarro said Brahmins were "profiteering" at the expense of the Indian people, a comment that triggered uproar in India. After a community note was added to one of Navarro's X posts, he slammed the platform's owner Elon Musk and called the message "crap."
Relations between India and the US have soured after Trump imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, including a 25 percent levy for buying Russian crude oil. India has termed the US action unfair, questioning why it has been singled out. The US has notably exempted China from punitive measures despite it being the largest importer of Russian oil. India started to heavily purchase Russian oil sold at a discount as Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.