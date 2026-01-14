US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’

Trump emphasised the US's stance on the situation, saying, "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."

The situation in Iran has taken a dramatic turn, with US President Donald Trump warning Iranian authorities of "very strong action" if they proceed with the execution of protesters. The warning comes amid ongoing unrest in the country, with reports of thousands killed and tens of thousands arrested.

Trump's warning to Iran

In an interview with CBS News, Trump emphasised the US's stance on the situation, saying, "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing." When asked about his end goal, he replied, "The end game is to win. I like winning". Trump also expressed uncertainty about the scale of the bloodshed, saying, "I hear numbers -- look, one death is too much -- but I hear much lower numbers, and then I hear much higher numbers."

What is happening in Iran?

The protests in Iran began over economic concerns, including the devaluation of the Iranian currency and soaring inflation. However, they have escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations, with protesters calling for the downfall of the clerical establishment. Iranian authorities have responded with force, with reports of security forces using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Concerns are mounting that Iranian authorities may use executions to suppress the unrest. Prosecutors have said some detainees could face capital charges of "moharebeh," or "waging war against God". Amnesty International has warned that authorities may resort to swift trials and arbitrary executions to crush and deter dissent. The case of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who was arrested last week and has been sentenced to death, has added to the concerns.

International response

The international community has reacted to the situation, with the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy summoning Iranian ambassadors to express their concerns. Trump has also cancelled meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stops. The Iranian government has accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest, calling Trump's comments "incitement of violence."

The protests show no signs of abating, with reports of continued demonstrations and clashes between security forces and protesters. The situation remains volatile, with the threat of further violence and executions looming.