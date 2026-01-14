FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch

Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check state-wise list here

Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla expresses 'shukar', sends out this message for Waheguru: 'Tu ena joga kita'

PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu, bags global honour in Japanese Martial arts: ‘Decades of dedicated…’

US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’

US Major Crackdown: Designates Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan as ‘terrorist’ over alleged funding, providing material to Hamas

Delhi Dehradun Expressway: NHAI introduces new parking arrangements as Asia's longest elevated corridor nears completion, check details

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Dhurandhar box office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh film sees slight growth due to discounted ticket prices, earns Rs...

Australia puts India in 'highest-risk' category for student visas: What does it mean?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch

Donald Trump flashed middle fingers? Viral video shows US President making…

Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla expresses 'shukar', sends out this message for Waheguru: 'Tu ena joga kita'

Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla expresses 'shukar': 'Tu ena joga kita'

PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu, bags global honour in Japanese Martial arts: ‘Decades of dedicated…’

PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’

Trump emphasised the US's stance on the situation, saying, "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 07:19 AM IST

US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The situation in Iran has taken a dramatic turn, with US President Donald Trump warning Iranian authorities of "very strong action" if they proceed with the execution of protesters. The warning comes amid ongoing unrest in the country, with reports of thousands killed and tens of thousands arrested.

Trump's warning to Iran

In an interview with CBS News, Trump emphasised the US's stance on the situation, saying, "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing." When asked about his end goal, he replied, "The end game is to win. I like winning". Trump also expressed uncertainty about the scale of the bloodshed, saying, "I hear numbers -- look, one death is too much -- but I hear much lower numbers, and then I hear much higher numbers."

What is happening in Iran?

The protests in Iran began over economic concerns, including the devaluation of the Iranian currency and soaring inflation. However, they have escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations, with protesters calling for the downfall of the clerical establishment. Iranian authorities have responded with force, with reports of security forces using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Concerns are mounting that Iranian authorities may use executions to suppress the unrest. Prosecutors have said some detainees could face capital charges of "moharebeh," or "waging war against God". Amnesty International has warned that authorities may resort to swift trials and arbitrary executions to crush and deter dissent. The case of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who was arrested last week and has been sentenced to death, has added to the concerns.

International response

The international community has reacted to the situation, with the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy summoning Iranian ambassadors to express their concerns. Trump has also cancelled meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stops. The Iranian government has accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest, calling Trump's comments "incitement of violence."

The protests show no signs of abating, with reports of continued demonstrations and clashes between security forces and protesters. The situation remains volatile, with the threat of further violence and executions looming.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch
Donald Trump flashed middle fingers? Viral video shows US President making…
Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check state-wise list here
Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check
Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla expresses 'shukar', sends out this message for Waheguru: 'Tu ena joga kita'
Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla expresses 'shukar': 'Tu ena joga kita'
PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu, bags global honour in Japanese Martial arts: ‘Decades of dedicated…’
PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu…
US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’
US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement