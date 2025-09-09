Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

S Jaishankar issues BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariffs: 'India strongly believes...'

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more

No Aakash Chopra in Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel: Check full list

Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
S Jaishankar issues BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariffs: 'India strongly believes...'

Jaishankar's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariffs: 'India strongly...'

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film earned Rs 1600 crore in 3 days, it is...

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case fi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said

A federal appeals court fined US President Donald Trump USD 83.3 million in a 2019 defamation case involving writer E Jean Carroll. The court decided after finding Trump with malicious acts.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:08 AM IST

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said
US President Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an USD 83.3 million (Rs 7,32,74,84,500) jury award against US President Donald Trump in a 2019 defamation case involving writer E Jean Carroll, who charged him with a decades-old rape in a Manhattan department store. The ruling was given unanimously by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which was issued by a three-judge panel. “We hold that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's duly rendered damages awards were reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case,” AP quoted the court’s statement.

Trump claims that the Supreme Court granted him presidential immunity for official acts, which has protected him from liability in Carroll’s lawsuit. “The record in this case supports the district court’s determination that the ‘degree of reprehensibility’ of Mr. Trump’s conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented,” the three-judge appeals panel said.”

Due to such statements, Carroll suffered from an ongoing and prolific harassment because of these statements, including many death threats and other threats of physical injury. Of the

Of the total award, USD 83.3 million, USD 65 million must be paid in punitive damages, after the jury found malice in Trump’s conduct. Carroll’s lawyers pleaded to the court to fine him with a large penalty to prevent him from continuing such attacks. According to reports, Trump had attacked Carroll after she made these allegations public and repeating his denials and criticisms on many platforms like social media, news conferences, and during the trial.

Trump called the damages unreasonably excessive, specifically the USD 65 million punitive damage award, and pressed for another trial in view of the Supreme Court’s extension of presidential immunity. But the appeals court outrightly rejected his arguments, concluding that Trump’s “extraordinary and unprecedented” broadsides against Carroll, 81, justified the steep award. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic election defeat
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic poll defeat
International Literacy Day 2025: How far India has progressed in literacy since independence?
International Literacy Day 2025: How far India has progressed in literacy
US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said
US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case fi
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea live on TV, online?
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Kore
World’s Most Educated Nations: Which country has highest literacy rate in the world?
Which country has highest literacy rate in the world?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE