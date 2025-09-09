US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here’s what court said

A federal appeals court fined US President Donald Trump USD 83.3 million in a 2019 defamation case involving writer E Jean Carroll. The court decided after finding Trump with malicious acts.

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an USD 83.3 million (Rs 7,32,74,84,500) jury award against US President Donald Trump in a 2019 defamation case involving writer E Jean Carroll, who charged him with a decades-old rape in a Manhattan department store. The ruling was given unanimously by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which was issued by a three-judge panel. “We hold that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's duly rendered damages awards were reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case,” AP quoted the court’s statement.

Trump claims that the Supreme Court granted him presidential immunity for official acts, which has protected him from liability in Carroll’s lawsuit. “The record in this case supports the district court’s determination that the ‘degree of reprehensibility’ of Mr. Trump’s conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented,” the three-judge appeals panel said.”

Due to such statements, Carroll suffered from an ongoing and prolific harassment because of these statements, including many death threats and other threats of physical injury.

Of the total award, USD 83.3 million, USD 65 million must be paid in punitive damages, after the jury found malice in Trump’s conduct. Carroll’s lawyers pleaded to the court to fine him with a large penalty to prevent him from continuing such attacks. According to reports, Trump had attacked Carroll after she made these allegations public and repeating his denials and criticisms on many platforms like social media, news conferences, and during the trial.

Trump called the damages unreasonably excessive, specifically the USD 65 million punitive damage award, and pressed for another trial in view of the Supreme Court’s extension of presidential immunity. But the appeals court outrightly rejected his arguments, concluding that Trump’s “extraordinary and unprecedented” broadsides against Carroll, 81, justified the steep award.