HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump to chair ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza Plan; who are the other executive members?

US President Donald Trump has launched a high-level Gaza peace board to guide post-war stabilisation as phase two of the ceasefire plan begins. The panel includes US and international figures amid ongoing violence, aid shortages, and unresolved disputes over Hamas disarmament.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a new executive body intended to guide post-war stabilisation and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, naming a slate of senior American and international figures as its founding members. The initiative, described by the White House as a central pillar of Washington’s Gaza peace framework, comes as the plan enters its second phase.

High-Level Appointments

According to an official statement released on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will serve as founding members of what has been termed the Gaza “board of peace.” They are joined by Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner, and World Bank President Ajay Banga. Trump will act as chair of the seven-member executive board, with two additional appointments expected in the coming weeks.

The president praised the group in characteristically effusive terms, calling it the most distinguished board ever assembled. He had previously stressed that appointees would need to be broadly acceptable to all stakeholders involved in the conflict.

Regional Sensitivities

Blair’s inclusion is already drawing attention across the Middle East, where his support for the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq remains deeply controversial. Observers note that his role could complicate efforts to build regional trust, even as US officials argue that his experience in conflict mediation adds value to the board.

Governance and Security in Gaza

The announcement follows the unveiling, a day earlier, of the board itself—an element long anticipated as part of the second phase of the US-backed roadmap to end the Gaza war. In parallel, a separate 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee has been formed to handle day-to-day administration in Gaza after the conflict. The committee will be led by Ali Shaath, a Gaza native and former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.

On the security front, Trump has appointed US Major General Jasper Jeffers to head the International Stabilisation Force, which is expected to play a key role in maintaining order during the transition period.

Ceasefire Under Strain

The peace plan initially took effect on October 10, leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas and a pause in large-scale fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group. However, as phase two begins, reports of aid shortages and sporadic violence persist. Hamas has yet to publicly agree to full disarmament, a condition Israel considers essential for a lasting settlement, raising questions about the durability of the process.

All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News
