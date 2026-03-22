Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Hormuz not reopened, sets 48-hour deadline, here's all you need to know

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The ultimatum comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with Iran having effectively blocked access to the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli attacks.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday, issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to "hit and obliterate" the country's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within 48 hours.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter".
The ultimatum comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with Iran having effectively blocked access to the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli attacks. The Strait is a critical waterway, responsible for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply. The closure has sent oil prices soaring, with global markets feeling the pinch.
Iran has responded to Trump's threat, warning that it will target US energy infrastructure in the region if attacked. The Iranian army has stated that all energy infrastructure belonging to the US in the region will be targeted if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked.
In a bid to ease the pressure on global energy markets, the Trump administration has announced a temporary waiver on sanctions for Iranian oil already loaded on ships as of Friday. The move is expected to bring around 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, providing some relief to energy supplies.
The conflict has entered a new and potentially explosive phase, with Israeli officials claiming that Iranian forces have fired long-range missiles for the first time, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East. The situation is being closely monitored, with concerns growing over the potential for further escalation