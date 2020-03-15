US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection, the White House physician confirmed on Sunday.

He decided to undergo the test after he met several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation at his resort in Florida and some members of the delegation tested positive for the virus.

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo. "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added.

Trump had announced on Saturday that he took a test for the infection after his meeting with the Coronavirus Taskforce in the White House. "I had my temperature taken coming into the room and I also took the test for the coronavirus," he had said.

In related news, Trump on Saturday declared a state of national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak to ensure better allocation of funds to tackle the crisis and reflect the seriousness of the situation.

President Trump said that he was declaring a national emergency to "free up" federal resources, up to the amount of $50 billion, which he described as "a large amount of money for states and territories and localities".

The US is also enforcing its new travel ban with Europe from today. Earlier, Trump had announced that the US was suspending travel with as many as 30 European countries, including France and Italy, in the wake of the virus outbreak. Today, the US President said that he may add the United Kingdom to the list, while he might consider taking off others.