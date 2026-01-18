US President Donald Trump targests 8 European countries over Greenland 'purchase', imposes 10% tariffs on Denmark, France, Germany, warns of 25% hike

Donald Trump threatened 10% tariffs on several European nations, escalating to 25% if they opposed the acquisition, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

US President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, effective February 1, in response to their opposition to America's proposed takeover of Greenland. The countries affected by the tariff are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. According to Trump, the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1 if a deal is not reached for the "Complete and Total purchase of Greenland" by the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He's offering to negotiate but warns of escalating tariffs: 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026.

He threatened 10% tariffs on several European nations, escalating to 25% if they opposed the acquisition, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

European leaders push back against US plans

European leaders have expressed strong opposition to Trump's plans, emphasising that the decision on Greenland's future rests with Denmark and Greenland alone. Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has ruled out any US acquisition of Greenland, saying, "This is out of the question. It's not what we want in Denmark, nor in Greenland and it runs counter to all international rules. It infringes on sovereignty." Rasmussen's comments came after the White House claimed that a European military mission to the Arctic island had no effect on Trump's territorial ambitions.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has also expressed support for Denmark, stating, "if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU." Nielsen's comments reflect the strong ties between Greenland and Denmark, as well as the island's desire for self-governance.

Protests erupt in Copenhagen and Nuuk

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland's capital, to protest against Trump's plans and assert their right to self-governance. Protesters carried signs reading "We shape our future", "Greenland is not for sale", and "Greenland is already GREAT", demonstrating their determination to protect their territory and way of life.

Trump has justified his desire to acquire Greenland by citing national security concerns, claiming that the island is vital to US interests due to its strategic location and mineral deposits. He has also warned that China and Russia may attempt to occupy the territory if the US does not take control.

However, many European leaders and experts have questioned the legitimacy of these claims, arguing that Trump's true motivations are driven by a desire to expand US territory and resources.