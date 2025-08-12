Twitter
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

World

WORLD

US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...

President Donald Trump took a major step to address violent crime, placing Washington, D.C.'s police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard in the city. Know here what key decisions are.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:22 AM IST

In a significant move to restore law and order, President Donald Trump has placed the Washington, D.C. police department under federal control and deployed National Guard troops to the nation's capital. The administration said the move is focused on addressing violent crime, when crime statistics show it has been declining, with a 30-year low in 2024 and a further 26% decrease in 2025, sparking debate. 

Trump cited emergency powers granted by revoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows him to take temporary control of the police department for up to 30 days

Why did Trump place the Police Department under federal control?

While addressing the White House briefing, Trump said, "I'm officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, you know what that is, and placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control." Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the police department for 48 hours in emergencies. Further, Trump told reporters that his actions come as "something's out of control, but we're going to put it in control very quickly, like we did on the southern border."

Also read: Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

Why did Trump deploy National Guard troops in the city?

Trump also announced the deployment of National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement, as per CNN."I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, DC, and they're going to be allowed to do their job properly," Trump added. According to CNN, the Home Rule Act of 1973 allows the president to take control of the city's police for 48 hours if he "determines that special conditions of an emergency nature exist," which requires the department's use for federal purposes. The president can retain control of the department for a longer period if he notifies the chairs and ranking members of the congressional committees that handle legislative matters pertaining to DC. Any request for control over the city's police department for over 30 days must be passed into law.

Trump's decision sparks debate

According to CNN, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticised Trump's decision, calling it "unsettling" and an "overreach of presidential powers." "You don't deploy the armed forces because of people's feelings. That is just inappropriate. If the statistics say that crime is down, then why would you do that? Because people feel afraid," she said.Bass added, "I don't think you just shove the statistics in folks, but you do other things to make them feel safe. You don't use the military to help people feel better."

Also read: US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, says, 'strategic partner...will continue...'

This major decision comes after Trump promised that he would take measures to address these issues, with D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser raising concerns about National Guard patrols. Several federal agents from agencies like the FBI, ICE, DEA and ATF have already been deployed across the city. Trump also plans to relocate homeless individuals "far from the Capital" while putting criminals in jail.

(With inputs from ANI)

