US President Donald Trump supports bill imposing 500% tariff on India, China, blames them for helping Russia in...

US President Donald Trump who has been threatening countries with his trade tariff and deadlines, has once again threatened India by saying that he is supporting the new bill that would impose a 500% tariff on India and other countries for buying Russian oil. He said, “I'm looking at the Russia sanctions bill very strongly.” The statement alligns with his earlier approval of introducing a Senate bill to impose a 500 per cent tariff on countries who show interest in trading with Russia, top in this list are India and China, Senator Lindsey Graham said in an interview.

Donald Trump's new tariff threat to India, China

“Big breakthrough here. So what does this bill do? If you’re buying products from Russia and you’re not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500 percent tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70 percent of Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going,” Graham told ABC News.

“My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the president to put tariffs on China, India, and other countries to stop them from supporting Vladimir Putin’s war machine and get him to the table. For the first time yesterday, the president told me … I was playing golf with him [Trump]. He says, ‘It’s time to move your bill,” he added.

The bill was initially proposed in March but saw delays after White House opposed Trump’s haste and aggressive idea to expand sanctions to improve relations with the Russian president. But, in a turn of events, Trump’s administration is now ready to back the initiative.

Trump announces new trade tariffs

A day after Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on 14 countries, the US President on Tuesday (local time) stated that his administration will be revealing a minimum of seven countries that the US will do trade with on Wednesday morning (local time).

In a post on Truth Social, the US President further stated that the names of additional countries will also be released by Wednesday afternoon. “We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump stated. Earlier on Monday (local time), the US President shared letters sent by his administration to 14 countries, informing them of the reciprocal tariffs that will take effect from August 1.



(With inputs from ANI)