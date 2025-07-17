US President Donald Trump SLAMS own supporters for demanding probe into 'Epstein Files', says, 'I have...'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed calls for appointing a special counsel to investigate matters related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, calling the controversy a "hoax" and distancing himself from ongoing demands for transparency, The Hill reported.

As Trump was leaving the White House after a speech, a CNN reporter asked whether he would consider appointing a special counsel to investigate the Epstein case. "I have nothing to do with it," Trump replied, before walking away, according to The Hill. The calls for deeper scrutiny into the case have come from several of Trump's own supporters, including far-right activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who have expressed frustration over how Epstein's files have been handled. Many have urged the administration to release more information, The Hill noted.

Their anger intensified last week after the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo confirming that Epstein had no client list and reiterating that he died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 -- not as a result of foul play, as many in the MAGA base have long believed, The Hill reported.

Reacting to the controversy, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, calling the backlash "the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump posted. "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," The Hill quoted him as saying.

He further wrote, "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" Trump concluded, in his sharply worded post, according to The Hill.

