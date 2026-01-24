FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US President Donald Trump issues big warning to Canada ‘China will eat them up’; here’s why

Donald Trump accused Canada of opposing his proposed 'Golden Dome' missile defence system while deepening trade ties with China. Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected Trump’s claims, defending Canadian sovereignty as tensions rise over security, trade and US influence.

Monica Singh

Jan 24, 2026, 07:47 AM IST

US President Donald Trump issues big warning to Canada ‘China will eat them up’; here’s why
US President Donald Trump has launched a new salvo against Canada, accusing Ottawa of undermining his proposed missile defence initiative known as the 'Golden Dome,' a sweeping system he claims would also safeguard Canadian territory.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump argued that Canada was opposing the project despite benefiting from it, while simultaneously strengthening economic ties with China. He claimed Ottawa had chosen to 'do business with China' rather than support a defence system he says would enhance North American security.

The comments marked the latest turn in Trump’s increasingly personal criticism of Canada, blending defence policy, trade tensions and long-standing grievances into a single broad attack.

China Ties Add Fuel to Tensions

Trump’s remarks followed a recent visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Beijing, where Canada moved to reset strained economic relations with China, its second-largest trading partner. The trip resulted in reduced tariffs on selected Canadian agricultural exports and new quotas governing Chinese electric vehicle imports.

Asked about the outreach to Beijing, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, saying the move was understandable. 'That’s what he should be doing,' he told reporters, even as his online comments painted the engagement as a strategic misstep.

Sovereignty Clash in Davos

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump reiterated his claim that the Golden Dome would naturally extend protection to Canada, adding that Ottawa benefits disproportionately from US security guarantees. He went further, suggesting Canada’s survival depends entirely on Washington’s support.

Carney responded sharply upon returning home, rejecting the notion outright. While acknowledging the depth of the US–Canada partnership, he emphasised national independence. 'Canada thrives because we are Canadian,' he said, underscoring that the country controls its own future.

Earlier in Davos, Carney had warned against powerful nations pressuring smaller states, comments widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Trump.

Costly Vision, Uncertain Support

The dispute intensified after Trump withdrew an invitation for Carney to join a proposed 'Board of Peace,' sharing a mock-formal letter online. Trump has also repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st US state and has circulated altered maps depicting Canada and other regions as US territory.

The Golden Dome concept envisions a vast, US-led missile defence shield relying on space-based sensors and interceptors. The administration has pegged the cost at USD 175 billion, though congressional analysts warn the price could be far higher over time. Canadian officials remain sceptical, with the country’s UN ambassador previously likening the plan to a 'protection racket.'

