FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release

Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins hearts online

Rajasthan: At least 15 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far

Rohit Sharma spotted cheering Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue in CWC2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, fans call it 'pure love'

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

Kochi-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi delayed by over 3 hours due to technical snag

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan

National-level archer dies after falling from moving train in Rajasthan

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?

United States President Donald Trump is set to host Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa for talks in Washington this month, marking the first visit by a Syrian president to the US capital in more than eight decades.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 09:49 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

United States President Donald Trump is set to host Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa for talks in Washington this month, marking the first visit by a Syrian president to the US capital in more than eight decades, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said during a speech in Bahrain on Sunday that the visit would help open a "new chapter" in relations between Damascus and Washington.
"President Ahmed al-Sharaa will be at the White House at the start of November," al-Shaibani said. "Of course, this is a historic visit. It is the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House in more than 80 years."

Al-Shaibani said the agenda for the talks would include "the lifting of sanctions and opening of a new chapter between the United States and Syria," adding that Damascus seeks "to establish a very strong partnership between the two countries."

Citing Axios, Al Jazeera reported that US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said al-Sharaa is expected to sign an agreement during his visit to join an international US-led alliance against the ISIL (ISIS) group.

Al-Sharaa, who took power from Bashar al-Assad in December, has been working to rebuild Syria's ties with world powers that had distanced themselves during Assad's rule.

He previously met Trump in Saudi Arabia in May, in what was the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years. The meeting took place on the sidelines of Trump's talks with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders and was described as a significant development for a Syria emerging from over five decades of Assad family rule, Al Jazeera reported.

In September, al-Sharaa also addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, signalling his efforts to bring Syria back into global diplomatic circles.

Al-Sharaa, who once led Syria's offshoot of al-Qaeda, broke away from the network a decade ago and later clashed with ISIL. The Syrian leader previously had a USD 10 million US bounty on his head and was imprisoned by American forces during the Iraq conflict.

The report added that his planned visit comes as Trump urges Middle Eastern allies to work toward lasting peace in the region, following the ceasefire and captives exchange between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending Israel's two-year war in Gaza.

Syria and Israel are also holding talks to reach an agreement that could halt Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory and lead to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Syria, according to Al Jazeera.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan
National-level archer dies after falling from moving train in Rajasthan
US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?
US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House...
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves c
Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins hearts online
Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE