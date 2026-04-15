US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday has claimed that war with Iran is "close to over", while also giving a stern warning to Tehran that the US is "not done" with the conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday has claimed that war with Iran is "close to over", while also giving a stern warning to Tehran that the US is "not done" with the conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump asserted, "I think it's close to over. I mean, I view it as very close to over." He added, "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished," he said. "We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

This comes amid possibility of a second round of talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, after the first round of talks in Islamabad "ended without an agreement". In the first round of talks between US and Iran, US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.