FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know

Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised in Sakti district; probe underway

US-Iran mistrust cannot be solved overnight, says JD Vance amid plans for fresh truce talks

Gold, silver prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Viral video: Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar were offered Rs 10 crore to perform at this occasion in London, but they rejected; their reason will shock you

Islamabad talks 2.0? US-Iran truce talks to be held again this week in Pakistan, says report

'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over'

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday has claimed that war with Iran is "close to over", while also giving a stern warning to Tehran that the US is "not done" with the conflict.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 09:26 AM IST

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday has claimed that war with Iran is "close to over", while also giving a stern warning to Tehran that the US is "not done" with the conflict. 

In an interview with Fox News, Trump asserted, "I think it's close to over. I mean, I view it as very close to over."  He added, "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished," he said. "We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

This comes amid possibility of a second round of talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, after the first round of talks in Islamabad "ended without an agreement". In the first round of talks between US and Iran, US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?
Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace
US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'
US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over'
Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama
Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One
Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster from this date
Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised in Sakti district; probe underway
Chhattisgarh Vedanta plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement