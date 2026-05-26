Trump says US will make 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the potential pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that any deal with Iran would either be a "great and meaningful" one or his administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the monthslong conflict continue to stretch out. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the potential pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria.

Trump posted: "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal." The US president also launched a scathing attack on certain Democrats and figures within his own Republican Party for allegedly skewing the ground reality of the diplomatic discussions. "I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven't even been negotiated yet," he wrote. Trump added: "It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don't do deals like that!"

The fresh remarks from Trump come amid talks between the United States and Iran to reach a long-term peace deal. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump had said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, Axios reported that a memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close the remaining gaps and avoid further escalation in the energy-rich region -- including the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).