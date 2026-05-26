FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond: 'Not in the race ever, they're going younger'

Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond

Trump News: Trump Draws Nuclear Red Line, US-Iran Deal Stalls Amid Massive Oil Price Hike

Trump News: Trump Draws Nuclear Red Line, US-Iran Deal Stalls Amid Massive Oil Price Hike

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached over 2.6 lakh people across city

Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached 2.65 lakh people: Rekha Gupta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump says US will make 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the potential pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 26, 2026, 01:04 AM IST

Trump says US will make 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks
United States President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that any deal with Iran would either be a "great and meaningful" one or his administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the monthslong conflict continue to stretch out. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the potential pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria.

Trump posted: "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal." The US president also launched a scathing attack on certain Democrats and figures within his own Republican Party for allegedly skewing the ground reality of the diplomatic discussions. "I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven't even been negotiated yet," he wrote. Trump added: "It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don't do deals like that!"

The fresh remarks from Trump come amid talks between the United States and Iran to reach a long-term peace deal. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump had said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, Axios reported that a memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close the remaining gaps and avoid further escalation in the energy-rich region -- including the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump says US will make 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks
Trump vows 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks
Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond: 'Not in the race ever, they're going younger'
Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week, fans say 'release Jana Nayagan now'
TN CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached over 2.6 lakh people across city
Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached 2.65 lakh people: Rekha Gupta
Pakistan PM sidelined? Trump’s Abraham Accords post puts Asim Munir in spotlight, skips Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM sidelined? Trump’s Abraham Accords post puts Asim Munir in spotlight
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement