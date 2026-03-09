US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
United States President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike in oil prices amid Iran and US-Israel conflict and Middle East tensions, is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

WORLD

United States President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike in oil prices amid Iran and US-Israel conflict and Middle East tensions, is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat. Trump said that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently."

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Surge in oil prices in US

Trump's remarks to assuage the fears come after oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday, first time crossing the mark since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, as reported by CNN Business. According to CNN Business, investors have expressed concern that the conflict with Iran would lead to prolonged restrictions on the flow of oil around the globe. It added that the oil and gasoline prices have skyrocketed as the conflict with Iran drew in other countries of West Asia and the Gulf, including attacks on refineries in the region.

It further reported that US oil futures rose 18 per cent to about USD 108 a barrel-- their highest level since July 19, 2022, while Brent futures, the global benchmark, increased to 16 per cent thus nearing USD 108 a barrel.

As per the report by CNN Business, the surging oil prices have weighed heavily on stocks in recent days, with traders fearing that a prolonged spike in fuel prices could lead to another spike in inflation and hurt the economy. It further mentioned that Dow futures dropped more than 800 points, or 1.7%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 1.6%.

In the wake of the US military strikes on Iran, the average price of gasoline in America touched $3.45 a gallon on Sunday, up 16% from the week prior, according to AAA as per CNN Business.

It highlighted that a prolonged spike in oil and gas prices could aggravate affordability in the United States, thereby putting Trump and his party in a precarious political position ahead of the midterm elections this year.

(ANI Inputs)

