Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince signed a USD 600 billion deal boosting U.S. defense, energy, technology, and economic ties.

During his high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a massive economic agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The deal, which covers many sectors like energy, defense, infrastructure, and technology, is being described as the beginning of a "golden era" in U.S.-Saudi relations.

According to the White House, Saudi Arabia will invest around USD 600 billion in the United States. These investments aim to improve American energy security, strengthen industries like manufacturing, and boost innovation. The White House stated that the agreement will create jobs, support technological advancements, and strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

Key Highlights of the Deal:

USD 20 Billion AI Investment: Saudi data company DataVolt will invest in building AI-powered data centers and energy systems in the U.S.

USD 80 Billion Tech Deal: Companies like Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber will jointly invest in developing new technologies across both nations.

Largest Defense Deal in U.S. History: The two countries signed a USD 142 billion defense deal, which includes air and missile defense systems, military training, and border security upgrades.

Boeing and Energy Deals: Boeing will supply USD 4.8 billion worth of aircraft to a Saudi leasing firm, and GE Vernova will provide USD 14.2 billion in advanced turbines and energy systems.

Healthcare Investment: Shamekh IV Solutions, LLC announced a USD 5.8 billion investment in U.S. healthcare, including a new IV fluid manufacturing facility in Michigan.

New Investment Funds: These include a USD 5 billion Energy Fund, a USD 5 billion Aerospace and Defense Fund, and a USD 4 billion Global Sports Fund, all aimed at growing American industries and jobs.

Additional Agreements:

NASA Partnership: A Saudi satellite will join NASA’s Artemis II lunar mission.

Cultural Exchange: The Smithsonian will work with Saudi Arabia on museum exhibits and wildlife conservation.

Flight Agreement: U.S. and Saudi airlines can now transport cargo through each other’s countries more freely.

In 2024, trade between the two nations reached USD 25.9 billion, and Saudi Arabia continues to be America's top military sales partner, with active deals worth over USD 129 billion. In 2023, Saudi investments in the U.S. totaled USD 9.5 billion, mainly in transport, real estate, and auto sectors.

The White House praised the deal, saying it would strengthen America’s economy, security, and global leadership.