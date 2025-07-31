US President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas amid humanitarian crises in Gaza: 'Surrender and...'

US President Donald Trump has offered a straightforward solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying the quickest way to end the crisis is for Hamas to surrender and release hostages.

US President Donald Trump has offered a straightforward solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying the quickest way to end the crisis is for Hamas to surrender and release hostages. "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

It comes as the US's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, a week after the US pulled back from Gaza ceasefire talks, blaming Hamas for negotiating in bad faith. Last week, Witkoff said the US would "consider alternative options" to end the war after recalling its negotiating team from ceasefire talks. Trump was deeply affected after watching news footage of starving children in Gaza the night before his departure for Scotland, CNN reported.

The officials said he expressed a desire to raise the issue directly with Netanyahu and asked aides what the United States could do to alleviate the suffering."I think everybody, unless they're pretty cold-hearted, or worse than that, nuts, there's nothing you can say other than it's terrible when you see the kids," Trump said while visiting his golf properties in Scotland.

During the trip, Trump also publicly pushed back on Netanyahu's claim that "there is no starvation in Gaza," saying the images speak for themselves, as per CNN."Some of those kids are, that's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that. So, we're going to be even more involved," Trump added.

Trump also said that the US will set up "food centres" in Gaza to address the ongoing starvation crisis. According to CNN, more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel's war on Hamas began nearly two years ago, the health ministry said Tuesday.

