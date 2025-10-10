Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump expresses doubts about Nobel Peace Prize chances, but stands by India-Pakistan peace claim, here's what we know

Donald Trump didn't seem sure about winning the Nobel Peace Prize but highlighted his achievements in brokering peace deals. Read here to know what he exactly said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 07:22 AM IST

US President Donald Trump expresses doubts about Nobel Peace Prize chances, but stands by India-Pakistan peace claim, here's what we know
United States President Donald Trump restated his assertion on Thursday that he had halted the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May of this year. This claim has been consistently refuted by India. The statement was made in response to questions about his prospects of winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

During a press conference at the White House on Thursday, alongside Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, Trump played down his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. However, he reiterated his claim of brokering seven peace deals worldwide, with an eighth expected due to the ceasefire in Gaza.

Donald Trump on Nobel Peace Prize

When questioned about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, an award he has previously expressed interest in receiving, Trump said he "doesn't know" what will happen, yet he claimed to have "solved" seven wars, with "now it's eight." Discussing some of the "major" peace deals he has facilitated, the US President mentioned the military conflict between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations. He asserted that he had halted the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan using "trade" and "tariffs."

“I think India and Pakistan (conflict) is very big—two nuclear nations. I did that based on trade and because of the tariffs. If we didn't have tariffs, you wouldn't have been able to do it. But I said if you guys are going to fight, I'm putting 100% tariffs on each of you. And they immediately stopped fighting. And that was going to go nuclear. There's back and forth,” he told reporters at the White House.

Although the US President refrained from confidently predicting a Nobel Peace Prize win, he made sure to highlight the peace deals he has brokered during his second term, which began in January of this year.

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Trump linked the conflict to his broader claim of being a peacemaker. "I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," he told the gathering.

Trump said he initially believed the conflict would be easier to resolve because of his ties with Moscow. "Because I have a good relationship with President Putin, disappointed in him, but I do. I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other," he said.

He suggested energy prices were directly linked to ending the war. "... That (oil drilling) will automatically stop the war with Russia and Ukraine; you get the prices down a little bit more, that's got to stop it. I am very disappointed in President Putin. Anywhere between 5000-7000 people are dying every week..."

The US President also said that he did not make the peace deals to win the prize but to “save lives”.

 

