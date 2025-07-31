Twitter
HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump's FRESH statement day after announcing 25 percent tariff on India, says, 'America now the hottest country'

The comments come a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for trading with Russia.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

A day after announcing a 25 per cent tariff on India, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., July 31, said that the tariffs were making America "great and rick again". Taking a dig at America's past leadership, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "…Coupled with really dumb, pathetic, and crooked politicians, (the tariffs) were having a devastating impact on the future, and even the survival, of our country". 

“ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!” Trump added. 

'Dead economies...'

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed that he "doesn't care what India does with Russia" and that the two nations can take their "dead economies" down together."I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The comments come a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for trading with Russia. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country". The US President cited India’s trade ties with Russia as a reason to impose a penalty on New Delhi.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

India's response to the 25 per cent tariff 

The government has affirmed that it will take all steps necessary to safeguard interests of the nation. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "Government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest. The Government is confident that we will continue our swift journey of inclusive and consistent development towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Aatmanirbharta ki ore Bharat aatmavishwas se badh raha hai," as quoted by news agency ANI.

