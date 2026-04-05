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US President Donald Trump's first reaction to rescue of missing pilot of US F-15E shot down by Iran: 'WE GOT HIM!'

US President Donald Trump confirms that the missing pilot of the US F-15E, which was shot down by Iran has been rescued. Hailing the search operation as 'most daring', he said that 'highly respected colonel' has been resuced and is safe now.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

US President Donald Trump's first reaction to rescue of missing pilot of US F-15E shot down by Iran: 'WE GOT HIM!'
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US President Donald Trump confirms that the missing pilot of the US F-15E, which was shot down by Iran has been rescued. Hailing the search operation as 'most daring', he said that 'highly respected colonel' has been resuced and is safe now.

On his Truth Social, he wrote, “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"

He added, "This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation."

"This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!", he concluded.


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