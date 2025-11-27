US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'

US President Trump has given his first statement after two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday near the White House in Washington DC.

In a post on Truth Social in the early hours of Thursday, Donald Trump said, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" Trump added.

Shooting in Washington DC, Trump deploys 500 additional troops

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard soldiers were shot in Washington, Dc, near White House. In a targeted attack, shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29 year old Afghan nationalopened fire at a female guard, then at second guard, as per reports. However, the third guard stationed nearby rushed to the area and took him down.

Soon after, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump has directed the deployment of 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, DC.

Hegseth said "President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the Secretary of the Army to the National Guard, to add 500 additional troops, National Guardsmen, to Washington, D.C. This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC, safe and beautiful."