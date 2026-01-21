FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'

Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'

Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.

Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level

US President Donald Trump’s Davos-bound plane returns to air base after ‘minor’ electrical issue reported mid-air

Zakir Khan shocks his fans, annouces temporary retirement from live shows, his last performance on THIS date: 'Main nahi aa paunga'

Anup Jalota's shocking advice to AR Rahman, says, 'dobara Hindu ho jaayein', internet erupts

Border 2: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate: 'Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon' | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.

Data-Driven Safety: Lord’s Mark to Light NHAI Blackspots

Anup Jalota's shocking advice to AR Rahman, says, 'dobara Hindu ho jaayein', internet erupts

Anup Jalota's shocking advice to AR Rahman, says, 'dobara Hindu ho jaayein'

Border 2: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate: 'Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon' | Viral video

Border 2: Varun hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump’s Davos-bound plane returns to air base after ‘minor’ electrical issue reported mid-air

US President Donald Trump's plane by which he was supposed to travel to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, the Air Force One on Tuesday (local time) suffered a technical glitch.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

US President Donald Trump’s Davos-bound plane returns to air base after ‘minor’ electrical issue reported mid-air
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump' plane Air Force One had to return to the Andrews Joint Base shortly after takeoff after the crew detected a technical snag.Trump was on Tuesday (local time) on his way to Davos in Switzerland where he is set to deliver his keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.

The "minor electrical issue" was identified by the Air Force One after takeoff.

"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," the Official White House Rapid Response Team said on its X account.

US President Donald Trump's plane by which he was supposed to travel to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, the Air Force One on Tuesday (local time) suffered a technical glitch.

Since the inception of the modern Air Force One fleet, Boeing has been delivering aircraft tailored for the mission of supporting the president of the United States.

As stated on the Boeing website, their aircraft have transported US presidents around the world since 1943, when Franklin Roosevelt became the first commander in chief to fly in an airplane -- a Boeing 314 Clipper flying boat known as Dixie Clipper. From the current VC-25A (747-200) to the next-generation VC-25B (747-800), Boeing 747 airplanes emblazoned with the presidential seal and "United States of America" are one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, continuing the tradition of Air Force One, the iconic call sign when the president is aboard.

An urgent diplomatic intervention is awaiting Trump in Davos after he spent days spent threatening at US allies in EU over Greenland.

Meanwhile, top European officials are planning to use this week's annual summit for staging ground to avert the crisis that has put the continent on edge, as per CNN.That push from allies comes as even some in Trump's orbit have expressed private misgivings over the president's rhetoric and have sought an off-ramp, CNN reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion
T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC
Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'
Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success
Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.
Data-Driven Safety: Lord’s Mark to Light NHAI Blackspots
Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here
Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut shop
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement