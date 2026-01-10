US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using force on protesters as nationwide demonstrations intensified. Iran imposed internet shutdowns amid rising casualties, while global leaders urged restraint. Protests, rooted in economic hardship, continue to challenge Iran’s leadership.

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a sharp warning to Iran’s leadership, cautioning against the use of lethal force as nationwide protests continued to expand. He said the United States was closely monitoring developments and would respond strongly if Iranian authorities opened fire on demonstrators.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran was in 'big trouble' and that Washington was closely watching the situation. He said the US would 'hit them very hard where it hurts' if the government cracked down violently, while adding that he did not mean sending troops on the ground.

'I just hope the protesters in Iran are going to be safe, because that’s a very dangerous place right now,' Trump said. 'You’d better not start shooting, because we’ll start shooting too.' He also expressed concern for the safety of protesters, calling the situation inside Iran 'extremely dangerous.'

Internet Shutdown and Rising Tensions on the Ground

As demonstrations entered their second week, Iranian authorities imposed widespread internet and mobile service restrictions, significantly limiting communication within the country and the flow of information abroad. Flight operations between Iran and Dubai were also suspended, according to aviation data, adding to signs of tightening control.

State media aired footage showing fires and confrontations in several cities, while semi-official outlets reported overnight deaths among security personnel. Verified videos circulating before the blackout showed large crowds marching in Tehran and other urban centres, with chants directed at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Human rights organisations report that at least 62 people have died since protests erupted on December 28. Among the dead are dozens of demonstrators as well as members of the security forces, according to the HRANA rights group.

Divided Opposition and Government Pushback

Trump clarified earlier in the week that he was not inclined to engage with Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s last Shah, signalling that Washington has not aligned itself with any single opposition figure. Analysts note that although some protesters have called for a return to monarchy, Iran’s opposition abroad remains fragmented and lacks unified leadership within the country.

In a televised speech, Ayatollah Khamenei accused demonstrators of being influenced by foreign powers, including the United States, and warned against what he described as acts of destruction. Iran’s public prosecutor echoed the hardline stance, stating that those accused of sabotage or violent acts could face severe punishment, including the death penalty.

International Condemnation and Economic Roots of Protests

Iran’s UN ambassador accused Washington of inflaming tensions, arguing that US rhetoric was escalating unrest. Meanwhile, leaders of France, Britain and Germany jointly condemned the killing of protesters and urged Iranian authorities to exercise restraint. The United Nations also expressed concern, reaffirming the global right to peaceful protest.

The demonstrations initially erupted over worsening economic conditions, including high inflation and a steep currency decline. They have since evolved into broader expressions of anger toward Iran’s leadership, echoing earlier protest movements that were ultimately suppressed.